Dier: Life at Bayern, Spurs & Arsenal UCL Clash | Overlap Exclusive

On this week’s episode of The Overlap, brought to you by Sky Bet, we are joined Eric Dier – currently on loan at Bayern Munich from his home club, Tottenham.

In this conversation, Eric gives us an insider’s view of life at his new club in Munich, delving into the challenges they face against Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen and the upcoming Champions League clash against Arsenal.

Reflecting on his time at Tottenham and his transition to Bayern Munich, Eric opens up about his journey, including thoughts on the recent interview with old teammate and friend, Dele.

Closing the episode, Eric and Gary dive into international football, discussing England and Eric’s aspirations of securing a spot in the squad for the Euros in Germany this summer.

00:00-02:00 Intro

02:00-05:02 Dortmund, Leverkusen & Bayern

05:02-09:29 Arsenal

09:29-10:51 Signing for Bayern Munich

10:51-22:52 Tottenham

22:52-25:25 Dele

25:25-28:55 Youth Support in Football

28:55-34:04 England

