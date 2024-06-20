BBC MOTD Euro 2024 Highlights – ITV | 25 Jun 2024

Alex Scott presents highlights from the day’s four crucial group stage matches, including England against Slovenia from Group C.

The Three Lions – who are aiming to go one better than in 2021 when they lost a penalty shoot-out to Italy in the final at Wembley – last faced Slovenia in a World Cup qualifier in 2017, when a 90th-minute winning goal by captain Harry Kane booked their place at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

There’s also all the action and analysis from Denmark vs Serbia in England’s group, as well as the Netherlands vs Austria and France vs Poland from Group D.

