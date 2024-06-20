Home International Games Euro 2024 BBC MOTD Euro 2024 Highlights – ITV | 25 Jun 2024

BBC MOTD Euro 2024 Highlights – ITV | 25 Jun 2024

BBC MOTD Euro 2024 Highlights – ITV | 25 Jun 2024
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Denmark v Serbia Full Match – UEFA Euro 2024 | 25 June 2024

Cancel

Alex Scott presents highlights from the day’s four crucial group stage matches, including England against Slovenia from Group C.

The Three Lions – who are aiming to go one better than in 2021 when they lost a penalty shoot-out to Italy in the final at Wembley – last faced Slovenia in a World Cup qualifier in 2017, when a 90th-minute winning goal by captain Harry Kane booked their place at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

There’s also all the action and analysis from Denmark vs Serbia in England’s group, as well as the Netherlands vs Austria and France vs Poland from Group D.

Source 2
Beware of lots of unwanted pop-up advertisements. Not hosted by us and have no control over|

Previous Video
2024 Copa America

Chile vs Argentina Full Match – 2024 Copa America | 25 June 2024

Next Video
Denmark v Serbia

Denmark v Serbia Full Match – UEFA Euro 2024 | 25 June 2024

Related videos

Top