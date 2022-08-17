Cristiano Ronaldo breaks his silence on his Manchester United future | Good Morning Transfers

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Cristiano Ronaldo has broken his silence on his Manchester United future by claiming he will do an interview in a few weeks explaining his current mindset.

Instagram account cr7.o_lendario – a fan page for Ronaldo – was sharing a claim from El Chiringuito journalist and personal friend of the forward, Edu Aguirre, who said Atletico Madrid were interested in signing Ronaldo.

Manager Diego Simeone would not speak publicly about the matter – Aguirre claimed – for fear of supporter backlash, but also because the club are not in a position to afford the player’s salary.

The post continues to say that Ronaldo has offers from five to six clubs and that reports of him being offered to half of Europe are ‘absurd’.

In response, Ronaldo has had his say.

“You’ll all know the truth when I do an interview in a few weeks’ time,” he said.

“The media only spouts lies, I have a notebook and out of the last 100 news stories that have been written (about me), only five have been accurate. You can imagine the way things are. Bear that figure in mind.”

Mark McAdam, James Allcott and Kyle Walker were part of this morning’s ‘Good Morning Transfers’ to discuss this story and Manchester United’s current transfer targets.

