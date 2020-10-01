Home TV Show News and Interviews CLASSIC Premier League goals from Matchweek 4 fixtures
CLASSIC Premier League goals from Matchweek 4 fixtures
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Premier League World: Hodgson’s boyhood club and debuts to remember

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
15 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

CLASSIC Premier League goals from Matchweek 4 fixtures

A compilation of outstanding strikes from past meetings of this weekend’s match-ups. This video features goals scored by Frank Lampard, Richarlison, Lewis Dunk, Fabian Schar, Danny Ings, Esteban Cambiasso, Aaron Cresswell, Sofiane Boufal, John Fleck, Steven Gerrard, Nani and more!

Previous Video
mnf

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool – Full Match | Premier League

Next Video
pl world

Premier League World: Hodgson’s boyhood club and debuts to remember

Related videos

Top