Home News and Interviews City v Inter: Pep Guardiola press conference | UEFA Champions League

City v Inter: Pep Guardiola press conference | UEFA Champions League

City v Inter: Pep Guardiola press conference | UEFA Champions League
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

The BEST of Gary Neville 2022/23 🎬

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

City boss Pep Guardiola answered questions from the media ahead of the UEFA Champions League final against Inter Milan on Saturday 10 June in Istanbul.

SUBSCRIBE! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=mancity

http://www.mancity.com
http://www.facebook.com/mancity

http://www.instagram.com/mancity
https://www.tiktok.com/@mancity

About the Official Man City YouTube Channel:

Here you will find all the latest videos from Manchester City, including, all Premier League goals, highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, training and much more.

Get closer to the likes of Jack Grealish, Bunny Shaw, Kevin De Bruyne, Lauren Hemp, Erling Haaland, Riyad Mahrez, Ellie Roebuck Phil Foden, Esme Morgan and the rest of Pep Guardiola & Gareth Taylor’s teams!

Previous Video
The BEST of Roy Keane 2022/23 🎬

The BEST of Roy Keane 2022/23 🎬

Next Video
The BEST of Gary Neville 2022/23 🎬

The BEST of Gary Neville 2022/23 🎬

Related videos

Top