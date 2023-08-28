Chris Eubank Jr: Most Important Fight of My Life

Trigger warning: Abuse, bereavement

On this week’s episode on The Overlap we are joined by British boxer Chris Eubank Jr days before he enters the ring to fight Liam Smith.

Revealed as the biggest fight of his life, we sit down to talk with Chris as he eyes revenge having suffered just his third professional defeat in 35 bouts to Smith in January 2023.

Chris Jr doesn’t hold back on speaking about his upbringing and his relationship with his former World Champion boxing father Chris Eubank Sr.

Chris also discusses the impact of the heart-breaking loss of his brother Sebastian and how his perspective of life has altered since the bereavement.

Lastly, we focus on Chris Eubank Jr’s career so far and how huge his fight against Smith will be at the Manchester Arena on September 2nd 2023.

Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr 2 is live on Sky Sports Box Office on Saturday September 2nd

00:00 Avenging Liam Smith defeat

03:56 Gary Neville’s train journey story with the Eubanks

04:42 Relationship with father Chris Eubank Sr

06:20 Childhood and strictness of father

11:33 Carrying the ‘Chris Eubank’ legacy

13:56 Chris Eubank Jr and Sr’s relationship now

18:18 Reacting to Chris Eubank Sr’s criticism

22:29 Dealing with the loss of brother Sebastian

26:34 Influence of mother Karron

29:22 Professional boxing career so far

31:52 Preparations ahead of Liam Smith II fight

37:12 Mindset ahead of re-match against Liam Smith

39:04 Crowd hostility

42:44 Predictions for Chris Eubank Jr v Liam Smith 2

