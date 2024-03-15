Chelsea v Leicester City Full Match – FA Cup | 17 March 2024

Mark Pougatch presents coverage alongside Roy Keane, Ian Wright, and Graeme Souness as Manchester United host Liverpool at Old Trafford in the 2023-24 Emirates FA Cup quarter-finals – the latest instalment of one of the great footballing rivalries has a place at Wembley for the semi-finals as the prize for the winners as Jurgen Klopp looks to add more trophies in the final months of his time on Merseyside and Erik Ten Hag needs a win to relieve the pressure building on his position. Match commentary comes from Sam Matterface and Lee Dixon, and interviews are with reporter Gabriel Clarke.