Home Cup Games FA Cup Manchester United vs Liverpool Full Match – FA Cup | 17 March 2024

Manchester United vs Liverpool Full Match – FA Cup | 17 March 2024

Manchester United vs Liverpool Full Match – FA Cup | 17 March 2024
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Chelsea v Leicester City Full Match – FA Cup | 17 March 2024

Cancel
Multi-Links
Pre-match 1st half 2nd half ET/ Pen if any Post match Highlights

Gary Lineker presents full match coverage from the FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Leicester City in a rematch of the 2021 final in which the Blues were stunned by the Foxes. Youri Tielemans’s stunning goal proved to be the difference at Wembley as the East Midlands side lifted the trophy for the very first time. A lot has changed for both clubs since, with Leicester dropping into the Championship. However, it looks set to be a short stay in the second tier, given the form they have shown so far this season. Chelsea’s struggles this campaign have been well documented, and they will be wary of another upset against Enzo Maresca’s high-flyers.

Previous Video
[ID: iCihj5e2c-I] Youtube Automatic

Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February

Next Video
FA Cup full match

Chelsea v Leicester City Full Match – FA Cup | 17 March 2024

Related videos

Top