Manchester United vs Liverpool Full Match – FA Cup | 17 March 2024

Gary Lineker presents full match coverage from the FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Leicester City in a rematch of the 2021 final in which the Blues were stunned by the Foxes. Youri Tielemans’s stunning goal proved to be the difference at Wembley as the East Midlands side lifted the trophy for the very first time. A lot has changed for both clubs since, with Leicester dropping into the Championship. However, it looks set to be a short stay in the second tier, given the form they have shown so far this season. Chelsea’s struggles this campaign have been well documented, and they will be wary of another upset against Enzo Maresca’s high-flyers.