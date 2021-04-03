Home Leagues FA Women's Super League Chelsea FCW v Birmingham City Full Match – FA Women’s Super League | 4 April 2021
Chelsea FCW v Birmingham City Full Match – FA Women’s Super League | 4 April 2021
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Full Match – Premier League | 4 April 2021

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
41 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

Chelsea FCW v Birmingham City Full Match – FA Women’s Super League | 4 April 2021

Sam Kerr’s first-half hat-trick helped Chelsea strengthen their grip on top spot in the Women’s Super League with a thumping victory over Birmingham City.

After an even opening 25 minutes, the Australia striker put the hosts in front when she slammed home from a tight angle after goalkeeper Hannah Hampton parried Erin Cuthbert’s low strike.

From that point on Chelsea were in complete control, Kerr scoring twice more in the final throes of the first period to complete her treble.

She nodded into an empty net after Pernille Harder’s effort struck the bar, before adding a third moments later by meeting Cuthbert’s free-kick at the far post to head in.

Emma Hayes’ side became increasingly dominant as the contest wore on, with Fran Kirby twice side-footing home from inside the box after the break, while Guro Reiten converted Kirby’s pull-back to score her first league goal of the season.

Previous Video
Aston Villa vs Fulham

Aston Villa vs Fulham Full Match – Premier League | 4 April 2021

Next Video
Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Full Match – Premier League | 4 April 2021

Related videos

Top