Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City Full Match – Premier League | 24 May 2023 IntroPre-match1st half2nd halfPost matchSource 2 - 1st half2nd halfNext page Previous Video Fiorentina v Inter Full Match – Coppa Italia | 24 May 2023 Next Video HIGHLIGHTS! Brighton 1-1 Man City | CITY EXTEND UNBEATEN RUN WITH HARD-FOUGHT DRAW AT BRIGHTON Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded 13:25 10 GAMES THAT WON THE PREMIER LEAGUE | 3-in-a-row for Man City! 637.1K icon Watch LaterAdded 02:26 Manchester City’s pending charges are a cloud over the Premier League! ☁ 71.9K icon Watch LaterAdded Real Madrid v Rayo Vallecano Full Match – LaLiga | 24 May 2023 42 icon Watch LaterAdded Fiorentina v Inter Full Match – Coppa Italia | 24 May 2023 69 icon Watch LaterAdded 13:35 What Is Erling Haalands FAVOURITE Goal For Man City? 96.6K icon Watch LaterAdded 10:23 PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS SPECIALS | INSIDE CITY 430 428K