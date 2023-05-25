Fiorentina v Inter Full Match – Coppa Italia | 24 May 2023 Intro1st half2nd halfPost matchSource 2 - 1st half2nd halfNext page Previous Video Real Madrid v Rayo Vallecano Full Match – LaLiga | 24 May 2023 Next Video Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City Full Match – Premier League | 24 May 2023 Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded Real Madrid v Rayo Vallecano Full Match – LaLiga | 24 May 2023 42 icon Watch LaterAdded Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City Full Match – Premier League | 24 May 2023 140 icon Watch LaterAdded Real Valladolid v Barcelona Full Match – LaLiga | 23 May 2023 549 icon Watch LaterAdded England U20 vs Tunisia U20 Full Match – U20 World Cup | 22 May 2023 761 icon Watch LaterAdded Newcastle United vs Leicester City Full Match – Premier League | 22 May 2023 1.3K icon Watch LaterAdded Manchester City v Chelsea Full Match – Premier League | 20 May 2023 2.5K