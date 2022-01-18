Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea – Team news and possible line-up

Brighton Team news

Brighton duo Shane Duffy and Adam Lallana are major doubts for Tuesday’s Premier League clash with Chelsea due to respective ankle and hamstring injuries.

Captain Lewis Dunk is closing in on a return from a knee problem but will not be involved, while midfielders Enock Mwepu (hamstring) and Yves Bissouma (Africa Cup of Nations) also remain unavailable.

Full-back Tariq Lamptey is fit to take on his former club after a slight groin issue restricted him to a second-half cameo during Friday’s 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.

"Tariq's fit to start. He's got huge respect for Chelsea and is very appreciative of what they provided him. "Tariq did a brave thing, he left somewhere where he was safe because he wants to play football." #BHAFC pic.twitter.com/ps45pch0tf — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) January 17, 2022

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup:

Sanchez; Lamptey, Webster, Burn, Cucurella; Gross, Lallana, Moder, Mac Allister; Trossard, Maupay

Chelsea Team news

A threat to be wary of! 🚧 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 17, 2022

Andreas Christensen will miss out again for Chelsea due to coronavirus isolation.

Trevoh Chalobah remains sidelined with a thigh problem, with Reece James a longer-term absentee due to a hamstring injury.

Ben Chilwell is out for the season after knee surgery, with Edouard Mendy at the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Kepa; Rudiger, T Silva, Sarr; Azpilicueta, Kovacic, Kante, Alonso; Mount, Lukaku, Werner