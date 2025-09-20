Home Leagues Premier League Manchester United Manchester United v Chelsea Full Match – Premier League | 20 September 2025
Manchester United v Chelsea Full Match – Premier League | 20 September 2025
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Liverpool v Everton Full Match – Premier League | 20 September 2025

Cancel
Multi-Links
Full match Full match
Manchester UnitedChelsea FCFull Match ReplayHighlightsPremier League

Manchester United v Chelsea Full Match – Premier League | 20 September 2025

Manchester United host Chelsea in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday Night Football.

“Looking for latest BBC MOTD  highlights and highlights show? You can find them on the BBC Match of the Day and Review Show page. Don’t miss the latest MOTD and Highlights show!”

Looking for more full match replays? We’ve got you covered. Check out our Full match replay page for the latest football action.

Previous Video
Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur

Brighton & Hove Albion Tottenham Hotspur Full Match – Premier League | 20 September 2025

Next Video
Liverpool vs Everton

Liverpool v Everton Full Match – Premier League | 20 September 2025

Top