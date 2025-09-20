Manchester United v Chelsea Full Match – Premier League | 20 September 2025
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Liverpool v Everton Full Match – Premier League | 20 September 2025
Manchester United v Chelsea Full Match – Premier League | 20 September 2025
Manchester United host Chelsea in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday Night Football.
“Looking for latest BBC MOTD highlights and highlights show? You can find them on the BBC Match of the Day and Review Show page. Don’t miss the latest MOTD and Highlights show!”
Looking for more full match replays? We’ve got you covered. Check out our Full match replay page for the latest football action.