Home Post-match Reaction and Interview Brentford defeat Liverpool, SHOCKING result?! [FULL REACTION] | ESPN FC

Brentford defeat Liverpool, SHOCKING result?! [FULL REACTION] | ESPN FC

Brentford defeat Liverpool, SHOCKING result?! [FULL REACTION] | ESPN FC
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Highlights: Brentford 3-1 Liverpool | Defeat for the Reds

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

ESPN FC discusses Brentford’s 3-1 win vs. Liverpool in the Premier League.

✔ Subscribe to ESPN+: http://espnplus.com/soccer/youtube
✔ Subscribe to ESPN FC on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoESPNFC

Previous Video
EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | NOTTINGHAM FOREST 1-1 CHELSEA | PREMIER LEAGUE

EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | NOTTINGHAM FOREST 1-1 CHELSEA | PREMIER LEAGUE

Next Video
Highlights: Brentford 3-1 Liverpool | Defeat for the Reds

Highlights: Brentford 3-1 Liverpool | Defeat for the Reds

Related videos

Top