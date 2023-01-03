Home Review Show Highlights Highlights: Brentford 3-1 Liverpool | Defeat for the Reds

Highlights: Brentford 3-1 Liverpool | Defeat for the Reds

Highlights: Brentford 3-1 Liverpool | Defeat for the Reds
Watch key highlights from Liverpool’s Premier League defeat to the Bees in their first outing of 2023, at the Gtech Community Stadium. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain pulled one back for Jürgen Klopp’s side but it wasn’t enough.

