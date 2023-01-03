Home Review Show Highlights EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | NOTTINGHAM FOREST 1-1 CHELSEA | PREMIER LEAGUE

Extended highlights of the New Year’s Day game between Forest and Chelsea at The City Ground.
Goals: Sterling (16’), Aurier (63’)
#nffc #premierleague #chelsea #highlights #extendedhighlights

