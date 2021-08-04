BREAKING: Manchester City close to completing £100m deal for Jack Grealish
A deal for Jack Grealish could be completed in the next 24 hours as Manchester City are close to completing a £100m signing for Jack Grealish from Aston Villa.
Speculation around whether Grealish would leave Aston Villa this summer is about to end as Manchester City close in on the Villa captain.