How did we sign The King? | The story of Thierry Henry signing for Arsenal
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Malmo FF v Rrangers Highlights – UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE – QUALIFICATION THIRD ROUND |1st Leg
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
30 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
How did we sign The King? | The story of Thierry Henry signing for Arsenal
Hear from Arsene Wenger, Thierry Henry, Arsenal staff and more as we share the story of a signing of the player who would go on to become our greatest ever goalscorer.