BREAKING: Joel Glazer responds to Manchester United fans, apologises for mistakes made with the ESL
Joel Glazer has sent an open letter of apology to Manchester United fans after the Manchester United Supporters Trust called on the club’s owners to respond to them by today.

He commented and apologised for errors made in the decision to join the European Super League, the responsibility he feels he has for the club and a commitment to engage further with the M.U.S.T.

The supporters trust have responded stating they will determine their position based on the Glazers resulting actions rather than their words alone.

