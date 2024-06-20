Home International Games Euro 2024 Turkey v Portugal Full Match – UEFA Euro 2024 | 22 June 2024

1st half 2nd half Highlights

Mark Pougatch presents coverage of the UEFA Euro 2024 Group F match between Turkey and Portugal in Dortmund as Cristiano Ronaldo captains his side hoping to repeat the success of Euro 2016 – match analysis comes from Eni Aluko, Gary Neville and Danny Rohl, and commentary is provided by Sam Matterface and Lee Dixon.

