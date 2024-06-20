Turkey v Portugal Full Match – UEFA Euro 2024 | 22 June 2024

Mark Pougatch presents coverage of the UEFA Euro 2024 Group F match between Turkey and Portugal in Dortmund as Cristiano Ronaldo captains his side hoping to repeat the success of Euro 2016 – match analysis comes from Eni Aluko, Gary Neville and Danny Rohl, and commentary is provided by Sam Matterface and Lee Dixon.

Source 2 – 1st Half

Beware of lots of unwanted pop-up advertisements. Not hosted by us and have no control over|

Source 2 – 2nd Half

Beware of lots of unwanted pop-up advertisements. Not hosted by us and have no control over|