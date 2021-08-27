BBC Sportscene Saturday
Jonathan Sutherland introduces highlights from the afternoon’s Scottish Premiership matches.
BBC Sportscene Saturday – Scottish Premiership Highlights | 28 August 2021
BBC Sportscene Saturday – Scottish Premiership Highlights | 28 August 2021
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Real Betis v Real Madrid Full Match – La Liga | 28 August 2021
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
Theater
454 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.