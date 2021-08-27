BBC Match of the day MOTD – 28 August 2021

BBC Match of the day MOTD

Gary Lineker presents highlights of the latest Premier League fixtures, including Manchester City v Arsenal at Etihad Stadium and Liverpool v Chelsea at Anfield. The Citizens had not lost to Arsenal here since 2015, while Liverpool were looking to avenge a 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Blues in last season’s corresponding fixture. Plus, Aston Villa v Brentford, Aston Villa v Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion v Everton, Newcastle United v Southampton, Norwich City v Leicester City and West Ham United v Crystal Palace