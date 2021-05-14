Home Cup Games FA Cup BBC MOTD Top 10 Most Memorable FA Cup Finals – 15 May 2021
MOTD Top 10 Most Memorable FA Cup Finals
8/10. Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards look back at some of the finest finals in FA Cup history, including Wimbledon’s attempt to upset the odds in 1988.

