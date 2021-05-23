BBC Match of the Day MOTD – Final Matches Highlights | 23rd May 2021

MATCH OF THE DAY

Gary Lineker presents action from the final matches of the Premier League season, including Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur at King Power Stadium and Liverpool v Crystal Palace at Anfield. Leicester prevailed 2-0 away to Spurs in December and will have been looking for another good result to end a strong campaign on a high. The Reds thrashed Palace 7-0 in the reverse fixture to spend Christmas at the top of the table, but their form dipped dramatically following that match. Plus, Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion, Aston Villa v Chelsea, Fulham v Newcastle United, Leeds United v West Bromwich Albion, Manchester City v Everton, Sheffield United v Burnley, West Ham United v Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United