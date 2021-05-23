Home Cup Games Scottish Cup BBC Sportscene: Scottish Cup Final Highlights | 23 May 2021
BBC Sportscene: Scottish Cup Final Highlights | 23 May 2021
Jonathan Sutherland presents highlights from the 2021 Scottish Cup final, as Hibernian take on St Johnstone.

