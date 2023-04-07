BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 8 April 2023

Gary Lineker presents highlights of the latest Premier League matches, including Manchester United v Everton at Old Trafford and Southampton v Manchester City at Saint Mary’s Stadium. Both Manchester clubs were looking for three points against teams battling to avoid relegation. Plus, Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest, Brentford v Newcastle United, Fulham v West Ham United, Leicester City v Bournemouth, Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea