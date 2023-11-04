BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 4 November 2023

BBC Match of the Day MOTD

Gary Lineker presents highlights of the latest Premier League matches, including Manchester City v Bournemouth at Etihad Stadium and Newcastle United v Arsenal at St James’ Park. Champions City will have expected to claim three points against the struggling Cherries, while the Gunners were looking to emulate their 2-0 triumph away to Newcastle last term. Plus, Fulham v Manchester United, Brentford v West Ham United, Burnley v Crystal Palace, Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion and Sheffield United v Wolverhampton Wanderers