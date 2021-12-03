BBC Match of the day MOTD – 4 December 2021

BBC Match of the day MOTD

Gary Lineker presents highlights of the latest Premier League matches, including West Ham United v Chelsea at London Stadium and Watford v Manchester City at Vicarage Road. An intriguing London derby took place between the Hammers and Chelsea, with both teams having made excellent starts to the campaign, and the Citizens will have been expecting another victory after putting a total of 12 goals past Watford in the teams’ two meetings when the Hornets were last in the top flight two seasons ago. Plus, Newcastle United v Burnley, Southampton v Brighton & Hove Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool