BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 29 December 2020
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Full Match – Premier League | 29 December 2020
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
76 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 29 December 2020
Gary Lineker presents highlights of the latest Premier League fixtures, including Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford and Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal at Amex Stadium. United and Wolves met on four occasions in all competitions last term, with three of those contests ending level and the Red Devils prevailing 1-0 at home in an FA Cup replay in the other. Brighton did the double over the Gunners last season, winning 2-1 home and away, and will be hopeful of shocking the Londoners once again. Plus, a round-up of the rest of tonight and yesterday’s fixtures