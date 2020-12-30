BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 29 December 2020

Gary Lineker presents highlights of the latest Premier League fixtures, including Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford and Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal at Amex Stadium. United and Wolves met on four occasions in all competitions last term, with three of those contests ending level and the Red Devils prevailing 1-0 at home in an FA Cup replay in the other. Brighton did the double over the Gunners last season, winning 2-1 home and away, and will be hopeful of shocking the Londoners once again. Plus, a round-up of the rest of tonight and yesterday’s fixtures