BBC Match of the day MOTD – 25 November 2023

Gary Lineker presents highlights of the latest Premier League matches, including Manchester City v Liverpool at Etihad Stadium and Newcastle United v Chelsea at St James’ Park. Champions City were looking to emulate their 4-1 win over the Reds here last term, and Newcastle prevailed 1-0 at home to the Blues in the previous campaign. Plus, Brentford v Arsenal, Burnley v West Ham United, Luton Town v Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest v Brighton & Hove Albion, and Sheffield United v Bournemouth

