BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 19 October 2019

BBC Match of the Day MOTD

Gary Lineker presents highlights of the latest Premier League matches, including Crystal Palace v Manchester City at Selhurst Park and Chelsea v Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge. The Eagles had a woeful recent record against the champions, having lost eight of their previous 10 meetings in all competitions. However, Roy Hodgson’s men did pull off a shock away victory over the Citizens in December, winning 3-2 at the Etihad Stadium. Plus, action from Aston Villa v Brighton & Hove Albion at Villa Park, Bournemouth v Norwich City at the Vitality Stadium, Everton v West Ham United at Goodison Park, Leicester City v Burnley at the King Power Stadium, Tottenham Hotspur v Watford at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and Wolverhampton Wanderers v Southampton at Molineux.