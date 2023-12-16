BBC Match of the day MOTD – 17 December 2023

Mark Chapman reviews the day’s Premier League action, including Liverpool v Manchester United at Anfield and Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion at Emirates Stadium. Last season’s corresponding fixture between Liverpool and the Red Devils produced one of the most remarkable results of the campaign, with Jurgen Klopp’s men inflicting a humiliating 7-0 defeat upon their fierce rivals. The 2022/23 clash between Arsenal and the Seagulls in London also saw a surprising result, with Brighton all but ending the Gunners’ title hopes with a 3-0 triumph. Plus, Brentford v Aston Villa, West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers and a round-up of yesterday’s goals