BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 14 January 2023

Gary Lineker presents highlights of the latest Premier League matches, including Manchester United v Manchester City at Old Trafford and Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool at Amex Stadium. City have won the last three Manchester derbies, including a stunning 6-3 victory at Etihad Stadium this term, which saw both Erling Haaland and Phil Foden score hat-tricks. The reverse fixture between the Seagulls and Liverpool was also a thrilling contest, with the spoils being shared after a 3-3 draw, which saw Leandro Trossard score all of Brighton’s goals and Roberto Firmino net a brace for the Reds. Plus, Everton v Southampton, Nottingham Forest v Leicester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers v West Ham United and Brentford v Bournemouth