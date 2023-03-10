BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 11 March 2023

Highlights of the latest Premier League matches, including Crystal Palace v Manchester City at Selhurst Park and Bournemouth v Liverpool at Vitality Stadium. An Erling Haaland hat-trick helped the Citizens come back from 2-0 down when they hosted Palace in August, while Liverpool claimed a Premier record-equalling 9-0 win when they faced the Cherries at Anfield. Plus, Everton v Brentford, Leeds United v Brighton & Hove Albion, Leicester City v Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur v Nottingham Forest