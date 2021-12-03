Home TV Show BBC Match of the day MOTD BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 11 December 2021

BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 11 December 2021

BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 11 December 2021
20 in 20: Best Consolation Goals

Gary Lineker presents highlights of the latest Premier League fixtures, including Chelsea v Leeds United at Stamford Bridge and Liverpool v Aston Villa at Villa Park. The Blues will have expected three points against a Leeds side that had so far failed to hit the heights of last season, while fellow title-challengers Liverpool welcomed fan favourite Steven Gerrard, who is now in charge of the Villans. Plus, Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers, Arsenal v Southampton and Norwich City v Manchester United

