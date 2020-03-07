BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 07 March 2020

BBC Match of the Day MOTD

Gary Lineker presents action from the latest Premier League fixtures, including Liverpool v Bournemouth at Anfield and Arsenal v West Ham United. The Reds were expected to move a step closer to the title with victory over the Cherries, while Arsenal were aiming to complete a double over their London rivals after beating them 3-1 at London Stadium in December. Plus, Crystal Palace v Watford, Sheffield United v Norwich City, Southampton v Newcastle United, Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton & Hove Albion and Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur