BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 5 December 2021

BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2

Mark Chapman reviews the day’s Premier League action, including Manchester United v Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City. Palace recorded a shock 3-1 away win at Old Trafford last season, and will have been looking to capitalise once again on United’s shaky home form. Meanwhile, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium saw a match between two teams who had replaced their managers last month, with Antonio Conte and Dean Smith looking to make an impression. Plus, Aston Villa v Leicester City and Leeds United v Brentford