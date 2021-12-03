Latest transfer news and gossip – 6 December 2021

Latest transfer news and gossip from top UK newspapers
- Angry Everton fans are planning a walkout in the 27th minute against Arsenal to send a message to owner Farhad Moshiri as he returns to Goodison Park for one of the most crucial games in his five-year reign.
- Rafa Benitez was given the ultimate backing by Farhad Moshiri on Sunday night as Everton’s owner allowed director of football Marcel Brands to quit.
- Manchester United want current NY Red Bulls boss Gerhard Struber, previously manager of Barnsley, to become Ralf Rangnick’s assistant. Meanwhile Betway Insider to tip our exclusive interview with Frankfurt and former USMNT wing-back Timothy Chandler. Chandler spoke about his current relationship with USMNT, the growth of American football, and more, including:
World Cup Expectations for USA: “I think the target is to go far at the World Cup, maybe we can reach the quarter-finals”
On a future move to the MLS: “I thought about it a couple of times, but Frankfurt is my hometown club.”
His favorite USMNT teammate: “Dempsey was great, but I think the most important one was Jozy [Altidore].”
- A number of EFL clubs were left ‘seriously unimpressed’ following a recent group call with Twitter to discuss the fight against online abuse.
- Footballers earning north of £100,000 a week and set to leave their clubs on a free transfer this summer may have to lower their expectations, with insiders claiming the market is the flattest in years.
- Referee Felix Zwayer has explained his decision-making after two controversial penalty calls led to Bayern Munich beating Borussia Dortmund and Jude Bellingham referencing the official’s involvement in a past match-fixing scandal.
- Mohamed Salah has reiterated his desire to stay at Liverpool and urged the club to solve the contract impasse that has alerted Barcelona.
- Britain is in line to host one of the four groups in the Davis Cup finals next year after being given a wildcard straight into the 16-team event in 2022.
- Yorkshire are on the brink of appointing Darren Gough as their new director of cricket and his appointment could be announced on the same day Yorkshire’s sacked staff meet with lawyers to discuss taking legal action en masse.
- Leeds could face an FA probe after Sergi Canos appeared to be hit by an object after scoring Brentford’s second at Elland Road.
- Crystal Palace ace Wilfried Zaha is caught up in an alleged rental scam.
- Southampton are lining up a shock move for 40-year-old former Chelsea star Willy Caballero to solve their goalkeeping crisis.
- Jose Mourinho is a shock managerial target for Everton if they sack Rafa Benitez, according to reports.
- Chesterfield mercilessly mocked Paul Scholes as they celebrated knocking Salford out of the FA Cup by mimicking him chewing his daughter’s toenails.
- Ajax boss Erik ten Hag has called Donny van de Beek’s lack of progress at Manchester United a ‘mortal sin’ – despite being linked with the Red Devils job.
- Eden Hazard is reportedly looking for a move back to the Premier League with West Ham and Everton leading the race to secure his signature.
- Chris Silverwood has confirmed that Ben Stokes is ready to play in the first Test of the Ashes series despite the England all-rounder having not appeared in a competitive fixture since July 26.
- Lionel Messi was completely omitted from Brazil’s top five picks in this year’s Ballon d’Or vote, despite landing a record seventh award.
- Fiorentina would prefer to sell Dusan Vlahovic to the Premier League over striking a deal with Juventus in a major boost for Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City, it has emerged.
- Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has been snubbed by Rangers star Borna Barisic ahead of the January window.
- Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe vowed to “play for a big club” whatever transfer decision he makes in the summer.
- Lionel Messi has been ‘ordered to demolish’ his luxury Barcelona hotel after a £26m oversight.
- Jude Bellingham is now the subject of a criminal complaint after his post-match remarks about referee Felix Zwayer following Borussia Dortmund’s defeat by Bayern Munich in ‘Der Klassiker’.
- Jota looks almost certain to be out of Celtic’s Premier Sports Cup final against Hibs at Hampden on December 19.