BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 22 December 2019

BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2

Mark Chapman presents action from today’s Premier League fixtures, which were Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea at White Hart Lane and Watford v Manchester United at Vicarage Road. Spurs boss Jose Mourinho will have been looking to claim victory over his former club as he faced a man who was once one of his star players in Frank Lampard, while the Hornets and United contested valuable points after both falling short of expectations so far this term. Plus, a round-up of yesterday’s goals.

