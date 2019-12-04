BBC Match of the Day MOTD – Midweek Fixtures | 4 December 2019

BBC Match of the Day MOTD

Highlights of the midweek Premier League matches, including Liverpool v Everton at Anfield and Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford. The Reds went into this match looking to extend their unbeaten run against their Merseyside rivals to 20 matches and further strengthen their title challenge in the process. Meanwhile, United and Spurs were both looking to kickstart their campaigns after disappointing starts to the season. Presented by Gary Lineker, with analysis by Danny Murphy and Jermaine Jenas.