BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2

Mark Chapman reviews the day’s Premier League action, featuring Leicester City v Everton at King Power Stadium, Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield United at Molineux, Norwich City v Arsenal at Carrow Road and Manchester United v Aston Villa at Old Trafford. Plus, a round-up of yesterday’s goals. With analysis by Jermaine Jenas and Martin Keown.