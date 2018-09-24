BBC Match of the day 2 MOTD2 | Sunday 23th September 2018

Intro

BBC Match of the day 2 MOTD 2

Mark Chapman presents highlights of the day’s two Premier League fixtures – West Ham United v Chelsea at the London Stadium and Arsenal v Everton at the Emirates Stadium. The Hammers began the season very badly, losing their opening four fixtures, so manager Manuel Pellegrini and the home supporters will have been hoping for a vast improvement against their London rivals. The Gunners lost their opening two games, but bounced back with victories over West Ham and Cardiff City to give new boss Unai Emery his first wins in English football