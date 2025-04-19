Home TV Show English Football League Highlights - ITV ITV English Football League Highlights – Championship | 18 April 2025
ITV English Football League Highlights – Championship | 18 April 2025
https://mega.nz/file/ChAUFRLQ#CBxTFy7VXN6T7k4s1ZJG4bOlZAPDsIaAgl2YP7mXWu4
Sheffield United v Cardiff City Full Match Replay | 18 April 2025

Championship

Action from the day’s games in the Football League including Derby County v Luton Town, Swansea City v Hull City, Watford v Burnley, Sheffield United v Cardiff City, and Oxford United v Leeds United in the Championship.

