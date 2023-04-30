Full Match ReplayLa Liga Barcelona v Real Betis Full Match – LaLiga | 29 April 2023 Barcelona v Real Betis Full Match – LaLiga | 29 April 2023 Intro1st half2nd halfSource 2 - 1st half2nd halfNext page Previous Post English Football League Highlights – ITV | 29 April 2023 Next Post Soccer AM – 29 April 2023 RELATED POSTS icon Watch LaterAdded Manchester City v Arsenal Full Match – Premier League | 26 April 2023 7.2K icon Watch LaterAdded LaLiga Highlights Show – 24 April 2023 605 icon Watch LaterAdded Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur Full Match – Premier League | 23 April 2023 4.2K icon Watch LaterAdded Arsenal v Southampton Full Match – Premier League | 21 April 2023 5.4K icon Watch LaterAdded West Ham United v Gent Full Match – Europa Conference League | 20 April 2023 1.6K icon Watch LaterAdded Sporting CP v Juventus Full Match – Europa League | 20 April 2023 1.3K