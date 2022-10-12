Home Highlights (UK Only) Barcelona v Inter (3-3) | A thriller at the Nou Camp! | Champions League Highlights

Barcelona v Inter (3-3) | A thriller at the Nou Camp! | Champions League Highlights

Barcelona v Inter (3-3) | A thriller at the Nou Camp! | Champions League Highlights
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Tottenham v Frankfurt (3-2) | Son shines with in tough clash for Spurs | Champions League Highlights

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Barca’s Champions League hopes hang by a thread after a thriller at the Nou Camp!

Hit ‘Subscribe’ above to ensure you never miss a video from the BT Sport YouTube channel.

Click here to purchase a BT Sport Monthly Pass – http://bit.ly/BTSportMonthlyPass

Visit and subscribe to our ‘BT Sport Boxing’ YouTube channel ➡️ http://www.youtube.com/c/btsportboxing

Twitter: http://twitter.com/btsport
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/btsport
Instagram:http://instagram.com/btsport
Website: http://sport.bt.com

Previous Video
Viktoria Plzeň v Bayern Munich (2-4) | Bavarians qualify for the RO16 | Champions League Highlights

Viktoria Plzeň v Bayern Munich (2-4) | Bavarians qualify for the RO16 | Champions League Highlights

Next Video
Tottenham v Frankfurt (3-2) | Son shines with in tough clash for Spurs | Champions League Highlights

Tottenham v Frankfurt (3-2) | Son shines with in tough clash for Spurs | Champions League Highlights

Related videos

Top