Balotellis Fireworks Fiasco & Gazzas Air Rifle Mayhem | Ep 39

Score a last-minute WINNER or make a GOAL LINE CLEARANCE? | Zinchenko AMA

What happened when Paul Gascoigne brought an air rifle to training? How did Mario Balotelli almost end up repeating his fireworks fiasco? And what’s the least enjoyable thing about being a professional footballer?

00:00 – Intro
00:29 – Are Spurs Better Without Kane??
01:44 – Dream Football Kit
02:45 – Best Goal Scored
07:33 – Beating Maradona For The Golden Boot
08:45 – Benchwarmer Or First Teamer
11:35 – Micah’s Fallout With Pellegrini
17:00 – Worst Things About Football
21:37 – Weirdest Stories
24:45 – Balotelli’s Firework Story
26:32 – Alan’s Hardest Decision

