Atletico Madrid vs Celtic Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 7 November 2023 Intro1st half2nd halfSource 2 - 1st half2nd halfNext page Previous Video UEFA Champions League Highlights – TNT Sports | 7 November 2023 Next Video Manchester City vs BSC Young Boys Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 7 November 2023 Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded 08:10 The BEST moments from UCL Today! | Richards, Abdo & Carragher | MD 4, TUES 56.6K icon Watch LaterAdded UEFA Champions League Highlights – TNT Sports | 7 November 2023 149 icon Watch LaterAdded Manchester City vs BSC Young Boys Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 7 November 2023 210 icon Watch LaterAdded AC Milan vs Paris Saint Germain Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 7 November 2023 184 icon Watch LaterAdded Shakhtar Donetsk vs Barcelona Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 7 November 2023 599 icon Watch LaterAdded Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle United Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 7 November 2023 1K