Atalanta v Napoli Full Match – Coppa Italia semi-final 2nd leg | 10 February 2021

Atalanta and Napoli go toe-to-toe in the 2nd leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final. A goalless draw in the 1st leg means it’s all to play for at Gewiss Stadium.

