Swansea City vs Manchester City Full Match – FA Cup | 10 February 2021
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Premier League The Analysis Show – 10 February 2021
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
170 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Swansea City vs Manchester City Full Match – FA Cup | 10 February 2021
Swansea City face Manchester City at the Liberty Stadium in the fifth round of the Emirates FA Cup. Man City have won 12 of their last 14 meetings with Swansea in all competitions.