Home Cup Games FA Cup Swansea City vs Manchester City Full Match – FA Cup | 10 February 2021
Swansea City vs Manchester City Full Match – FA Cup | 10 February 2021
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Premier League The Analysis Show – 10 February 2021

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
170 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist
Multi-Links
1st half 2nd half Highlights Source 2 - 1st half 2nd half

Swansea City vs Manchester City Full Match – FA Cup | 10 February 2021

Swansea City face Manchester City at the Liberty Stadium in the fifth round of the Emirates FA Cup. Man City have won 12 of their last 14 meetings with Swansea in all competitions.

Previous Video
1200px-Coppa_Italia_-_Logo_2019.svg

Atalanta v Napoli Full Match – Coppa Italia semi-final 2nd leg | 10 February 2021

Next Video
The Analysis Show premier league

Premier League The Analysis Show – 10 February 2021

Related videos

Top