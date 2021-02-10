Home Cup Games FA Cup Sheffield United v Bristol City Full Match – FA Cup | 10 February 2021
Sheffield United v Bristol City Full Match – FA Cup | 10 February 2021
Sheffield United v Bristol City Full Match – FA Cup | 10 February 2021

Away from the troubles in the Championship, Bristol City head to Sheffield United to take on the Blades for a place in the last eight

